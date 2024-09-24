Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 Wings "Phantom" Release Date Revealed

Unfortunately, this pair will be VERY exclusive.

Despite the higher price tag, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 Wings in the "Phantom" colorway is set to be a valuable investment for those seeking luxury and style. As a China exclusive, this release adds an extra layer of exclusivity, making it even more desirable for collectors. With its refined design and premium craftsmanship, these sneakers are sure to elevate any look and turn heads. This drop will appeal to both collectors and casual wearers alike, with its clean, sophisticated aesthetic. Keep an eye out for more updates, as this exclusive release is expected to make waves in the sneaker world when it drops later this spring.

"Phantom" Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 Wings

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole paired with a phantom midsole. The uppers are made from phantom leather, with additional phantom leather overlays. Overall, the sneakers present a sleek and simple color scheme that is sure to be popular. Whether you're a collector or just looking for an everyday pair, the classic all-phantom design is a solid choice!

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 Wings "Phantom" is releasing on March 23rd exclusively in China. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $975 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike