Nike Air Flight 89 Low “Gorge Green” Gets Official Images

This colorway is definitely going to be a fan favorite.

The Nike Air Flight 89 Low is dropping soon in a fresh "Gorge Green" colorway. This upcoming release features a clean white leather base, offering a timeless and versatile look. Dark green accents appear throughout the design, adding bold contrast and depth to the sneaker. The "Gorge Green" details can be seen on the Swoosh, eyelets, and midsole, creating a balanced and striking appearance. The Nike Air Flight 89 Low is known for its sleek design and comfortable fit, making it a popular choice for both casual wear and performance.

The white leather upper gives the sneaker a classic feel, while the dark green details bring a modern twist to the look. With its low-cut silhouette, the Air Flight 89 Low provides excellent flexibility and movement, perfect for everyday wear. The Air cushioning in the sole adds comfort, ensuring this sneaker is as functional as it is stylish. The "Gorge Green" colorway is sure to attract attention, offering a fresh take on a beloved silhouette. Fans of retro Nike models and clean color schemes will appreciate this release. Keep an eye out for its drop, as it’s bound to be a hit.

"Gorge Green" Nike Air Flight 89 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green and grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers feature white leather and nubuck materials, with green detailing on the outlines. Moreover, the laces, along with the tongue are white. Also, the Swoosh is gorge green. Finally, gorge green and grey details are located on the tongues and heels in the form of Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Flight 89 Low “Gorge Green” will be released sometime this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike