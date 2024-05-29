Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” Gets Official Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is generating buzz with its upcoming "Gorge Green" colorway. This version features a striking blend of black and green, accented with vibrant red details. Sneaker enthusiasts are excited for this fresh take on the iconic silhouette. The sleek design and bold colors of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green" offer a modern twist. The combination of black and green ensures versatility, while the red accents provide a lively pop.

This eye-catching color scheme is sure to stand out on the streets. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green." Whether for athletic use or fashion, these sneakers promise both style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this highly anticipated colorway will sell out quickly. Don't miss the opportunity to add a touch of freshness to your sneaker collection with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green." Featuring a dynamic mix of classic and contemporary colors, these sneakers are a must-have. While they might seem perfect for the holiday season, they're actually set to drop in just a couple of days!

"Gorge Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a crimson rubber sole paired with a pristine cream midsole. Crafted from rich dark leather, the upper is adorned with additional layers of deep-hued leather. Enhanced with a vivid green leather Swoosh on the sides, along with a leather heel tab and toebox, they exude a stylish allure. The tongue displays a scarlet Nike emblem, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is expertly stitched in scarlet on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” will be released on June 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

