Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” Gets New Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is stirring excitement with its new "Gorge Green" style. This version blends black and green shades, highlighted by vibrant red accents. Sneaker fans are eager for this twist on the classic silhouette. With its sleek design and lively colors, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green" offers a fresh look. The mix of black and green gives it versatility, while the red pops add extra flair.

This color scheme will catch the eyes on the streets. Fans are getting ready for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green." Whether for play or fashion, these sneakers promise style and performance. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this anticipated colorway will likely sell out fast. Don't miss the chance to add a dash of freshness to your sneaker collection with the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Gorge Green." Overall, these sneakers feature a classic colorway. You might think these are dropping for Christmas, but they're actually coming in just a couple of months!

"Gorge Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a crimson rubber sole and a clean cream midsole. Made from dark leather, the upper part is decorated with extra dark leather layers. With a deep green leather Swoosh on the sides, plus leather heel tab and toebox, they radiate a fashionable vibe. The tongue showcases a scarlet Nike emblem, while the renowned Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in scarlet on the heel.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Gorge Green” will be released on June 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

