Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 4 GS is causing a stir with its vibrant "Hyper Violet" makeover. Sporting a crisp white foundation, this rendition of the iconic silhouette bursts with lively violet highlights, adding a pop of color and excitement. The sharp contrast between white and violet creates a captivating design that commands attention on and off the court. Tailored for the younger sneaker scene, the Air Jordan 4 GS stays faithful to the brand's legacy, offering a fashionable and comfortable choice for kids and teens.

The spirited "Hyper Violet" palette infuses the sneaker with a sense of fun and vitality, making it perfect for everyday outings or special occasions. Whether you're shooting hoops or chilling with pals, these kicks are sure to make a bold impression. Excitement is mounting for the release of the Air Jordan 4 GS "Hyper Violet," with sneaker fans of all ages eager to snag a pair. It's a must-add to any sneaker rotation, delivering both style and flair to amp up your footwear game.

"Hyper Violet" Air Jordan 4 GS

Image via Nike

The shoes have a bright purple rubber sole and a white midsole with an air cushion under the heels. The sneakers are made of white leather, with additional white layers providing a solid foundation. The lace supports and branding on the tongues and heels are also in a vivid purple color. Overall, this pair features a very clean white base, with a vibrant shade of violet as the details.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” will be now released on April 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

