Air Jordan 4 GS “Cacao Wow” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 4 GS is a super cool sneaker designed just for kids and smaller feet. It’s part of the famous Air Jordan family known for its awesome style. This sneaker is all about being comfy and looking great. It has a cushioned sole that makes it nice to walk and run in. Plus, it’s got a high-top design, which helps support your ankles when you’re playing. What’s really neat about the Air Jordan 4 GS is the different colors it comes in. You can find it in all sorts of shades, so you can pick the one that matches your style.

Whether you like bright and bold or more low-key colors, there’s an Air Jordan 4 GS for you. The design is simple but classic. It’s got the famous Air Jordan logo on the back, and the high-top style gives it a bit of an edge. This sneaker is perfect for kids who love to play and have fun. It’s also great for those who want to look cool while hanging out with friends. Whether you’re at school or the playground, the Air Jordan 4 GS will keep you stylish and comfy. So, if you’re a kid or just someone with smaller feet, this sneaker is a top choice for both style and comfort.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Be True” Officially Revealed

“Cacao Wow” Air Jordan 4 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a tan rubber sole with a sail midsoke, featuring an air bubble and blue speckling. A tan leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with two shades of brown leather overlays. Light-colored mesh and deep tuqroise accents complete the sneakers. A blue Jumpman can be found on the tongue as well as the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Cacao Wow” will be released on September 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Elevate High “Red Stardust” Release Details

[Via]