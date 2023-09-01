Nike Dunk Low “Be True” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is a beloved sneaker, known for its comfortable design and timeless style. Nike recently introduced a special “Be True” colorway collection, which carries a meaningful message of inclusivity and self-expression. What’s striking about the Nike Dunk Low “Be True” collection is the vibrant array of colors. These sneakers come in a range of lively hues, giving you the opportunity to select the ones that resonate most with your personal style. Whether you’re drawn to bright and bold shades or prefer something more subtle, you’ll find a pair of Dunk Lows that speaks to you.

The campaign behind the “Be True” collection encourages people to embrace their authentic selves and express their true colors. It’s all about feeling confident and comfortable in your own identity. Just like the sneakers, everyone is unique, and that’s something to be celebrated. The Nike Dunk Low “Be True” collection empowers individuals to let their personalities shine through their choice of footwear. It’s a fun and stylish way to showcase your individuality and stand out with pride. Whether you prefer vibrant hues or a more understated palette, the Nike Dunk Low “Be True” collection provides a range of sneakers that enable you to authentically express yourself.

“Be True” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent light grey sole and midsole, creating a cohesive look on the bottoms of the sneakers. A metallic silver leather constructs the base of the uppers with vibrant gradient leather overlays. There are clearly many different colors on this sneaker, and that’s part of the appeal. The heels feature blue Nike branding in a wavy font.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Be True” will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

