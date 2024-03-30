Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” Gets Earlier Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 GS is turning heads with its fresh "Hyper Violet" style. With a clean white base, this rendition of the iconic silhouette bursts with vibrant violet accents, injecting a dose of color and excitement. The striking contrast between white and violet makes for an eye-catching design that's bound to grab attention both on and off the basketball court. Tailored specifically for the younger sneaker crowd, the Air Jordan 4 GS stays true to the brand's heritage, offering a trendy and comfy choice for kids and teens alike.

The playful "Hyper Violet" color scheme brings a sense of joy and energy to the Air Jordan 4 GS, making it an ideal pick for everyday adventures or special events. Whether you're shooting hoops or hanging out with friends, these kicks are sure to make a bold statement. Anticipation is high for the release of the Air Jordan 4 GS "Hyper Violet," with sneaker enthusiasts of all ages eager to secure a pair. It's a must-have addition to any collection, promising both style and flair to elevate your sneaker game.

"Hyper Violet" Air Jordan 4 GS

Image via JD Sports UK

The shoes have a bright purple rubber sole and a white midsole with an air cushion under the heels. The sneakers are made of white leather, with additional white layers providing a solid foundation. The lace supports and branding on the tongues and heels are also in a vivid purple color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS “Hyper Violet” will be now released on April 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

