Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Receives Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 3's latest collaboration with A Ma Maniere brings forth a captivating "Black" colorway, poised to make waves in sneaker culture. This iteration combines classic design elements with contemporary flair, showcasing a sleek black upper complemented by grey and purple accents. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 3 remains at the forefront, offering a timeless appeal that resonates with sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere boasts premium materials and expert craftsmanship.

One of the standout features of this collaboration is the sail midsole, which adds a touch of contrast to the predominantly black color scheme. This subtle yet impactful design choice adds depth and dimension to the shoe, enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the incorporation of purple accents further elevates the design, infusing it with a pop of color that adds visual interest. As anticipation mounts for the release of the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere collaboration, sneakerheads eagerly await the opportunity to add this exclusive pair to their collection.

"Black" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

The shoes have a gray rubber sole and a white midsole. The upper is made of black leather, with gray suede overlays. Black A Ma Maniere branding is on the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels. Violet accents adorn the tongues. These sneakers are going to be released as a WMNS exclusive, available only in women's sizes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be releasing on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

