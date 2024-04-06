Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" Receives On-Foot Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with A Ma Maniere, introducing a fresh "Black" colorway. With its iconic silhouette and timeless design, the Air Jordan 3 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere promises to elevate the classic sneaker to new heights. The "Black" colorway boasts a sleek and sophisticated look, with subtle pale violet accents adding a touch of flair. From its premium materials to its impeccable craftsmanship, every detail of the Air Jordan 3 exudes quality and style.

As anticipation builds for the release of the A Ma Maniere collaboration, sneakerheads are eager to add this must-have pair to their collection. With its versatile colorway and iconic design, the Air Jordan 3 remains a staple in any sneaker rotation. Whether you're hitting the streets or hitting the court, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. Stay tuned for more updates on the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere collaboration, and get ready to step up your sneaker game with this exclusive release.

"Black" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of black leather, with grey suede overlays all around. Also, black A Ma Maniere branding is located on the tongues and Nike branding is on the heels. Further, violet details are on the tongues. Finally, note that these sneakers will be released as a WMNS exclusive. This means that only women's sizing will be available when the shoes drop.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Black" will be returning on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

