Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Burgundy Crush" Gets A Drop Date

The Air Jordan 3, a classic in the sneaker world, is set for a fresh twist with an upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere. This new partnership introduces the "Burgundy Crush" colorway, adding a unique touch to the iconic silhouette. Scheduled for release soon, the Air Jordan 3 "Burgundy Crush" showcases a blend of traditional style and contemporary flair. The sneakers feature a mix of premium materials, combining smooth and tumbled leather for a rich texture. The prominent use of burgundy in the colorway brings a sophisticated and stylish element to the design.

A Ma Maniere's collaboration with Jordan Brand aims to elevate the Air Jordan 3, offering sneaker enthusiasts a fresh perspective on the beloved model. The anticipation is high for this release, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair that seamlessly merges the heritage of the Air Jordan 3 with A Ma Maniere's unique aesthetic. In summary, the Air Jordan 3 and A Ma Maniere's "Burgundy Crush" collaboration promise a blend of classic appeal and modern innovation, creating a must-have sneaker for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

"Burgundy Crush" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

These shoes have a black rubber sole and a neat sail midsole with an air bubble. The sneakers are made with white tumbled leather and have textured burgundy overlays. The cream laces and heel tab match the midsole. The heels have grey Nike branding, and even though we can't see it all, you can expect a burgundy Jumpman on the tongue. In general, these shoes have a simple and matching color style. It's a significant collaboration that fans will surely enjoy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Burgundy Crush” will be released on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

