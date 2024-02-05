Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere "Burgundy Crush" Gets A Drop Date

Look out for this pair to drop this summer.

BYBen Atkinson
Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 3, a classic in the sneaker world, is set for a fresh twist with an upcoming collaboration with A Ma Maniere. This new partnership introduces the "Burgundy Crush" colorway, adding a unique touch to the iconic silhouette. Scheduled for release soon, the Air Jordan 3 "Burgundy Crush" showcases a blend of traditional style and contemporary flair. The sneakers feature a mix of premium materials, combining smooth and tumbled leather for a rich texture. The prominent use of burgundy in the colorway brings a sophisticated and stylish element to the design.

A Ma Maniere's collaboration with Jordan Brand aims to elevate the Air Jordan 3, offering sneaker enthusiasts a fresh perspective on the beloved model. The anticipation is high for this release, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair that seamlessly merges the heritage of the Air Jordan 3 with A Ma Maniere's unique aesthetic. In summary, the Air Jordan 3 and A Ma Maniere's "Burgundy Crush" collaboration promise a blend of classic appeal and modern innovation, creating a must-have sneaker for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Read More: Travis Scott Has Fans Fuming After Shock Dropping His Signature Shoe

"Burgundy Crush" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3

These shoes have a black rubber sole and a neat sail midsole with an air bubble. The sneakers are made with white tumbled leather and have textured burgundy overlays. The cream laces and heel tab match the midsole. The heels have grey Nike branding, and even though we can't see it all, you can expect a burgundy Jumpman on the tongue. In general, these shoes have a simple and matching color style. It's a significant collaboration that fans will surely enjoy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit and zsneakerheadz report that the Air Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Burgundy Crush” will be released on July 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” Expected To Shock Drop

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.