Cardi B Reignites Financial Dispute With Tasha K

Cardi B is reportedly demanding that Tasha K produce records relating to her income from YouTube and other social media accounts, as well as her tax returns, as part of her bankruptcy case in Florida. To do so, she wants the internet blogger to show up and present the information in person, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The drama stems from a $3.9M judgment Tasha lost in her case against Cardi B. Last year, they agreed on a deal to handle the payout in installments over time. She must pay out $1.2 million over the course of five years. She is also required to turn over financial records every quarter. Additionally, Tasha has to avoid making “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” comments about Cardi or her family.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Cardi’s lawyer, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone at the time. “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

