Cardi B Reignites Financial Dispute With Tasha K

Tasha K is still working on paying off a $3.9M judgment she lost to Cardi B in their defamation case from 2022.

Cardi B is reportedly demanding that Tasha K produce records relating to her income from YouTube and other social media accounts, as well as her tax returns, as part of her bankruptcy case in Florida. To do so, she wants the internet blogger to show up and present the information in person, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The drama stems from a $3.9M judgment Tasha lost in her case against Cardi B. Last year, they agreed on a deal to handle the payout in installments over time. She must pay out $1.2 million over the course of five years. She is also required to turn over financial records every quarter. Additionally, Tasha has to avoid making “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” comments about Cardi or her family.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Cardi’s lawyer, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone at the time. “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

In other news, the update comes as Cardi B is currently performing on her Little Miss Drama tour. She kicked off the run of shows last month. She's already performed in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and more cities. On Sunday night, she took over the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Cardi will continue performing in North America with shows in New York City, Houston, Boston, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 18. The tour comes after the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which she dropped back in September.

