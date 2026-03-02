Cardi B Disses Stefon Diggs During "Little Miss Drama" Concert

Cardi B took a jab at Stefon Diggs during the latest stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour following their breakup last month. In between songs, she seemingly called out the New England Patriots wide receiver without mentioning him by name.

"You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me," Cardi says in a video from the performance. "I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Cardi B went public with her relationship with Stefon Diggs, last year, amid her divorce from Offset. That November, they welcomed their first child together. Rumors of a rift between the two began circulating online at the Super Bowl. While Cardi attended the event to make an appearance during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, she didn't stick around to support Diggs for the end of the game. When it ended, the two unfollowed one another on Instagram.

The latest concert isn't the first time Cardi has seemingly referenced Diggs during the Little Miss Drama Tour. She previously responded to BIA calling him out on X (formerly Twitter) with a fiery shot. "Let me tell you somethin'. Just 'cause I ain't f*cking with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b*tch," she said on stage. BIA had posted: “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can!”

Cardi B kicked off the Little Miss Drama Tour, last month. She's already performed in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and more cities. She'll continue performing in North America with shows in New York City, Houston, Boston, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 18. The tour comes after the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which she put out back in September.