It's been over three years since Cardi B and GloRilla teamed up for their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The track was released in September of 2022 and ultimately landed on Glo's debut EP, Anyways, Life's Great. It remains a fan favorite, and recently, the femcees joined forces to perform it live at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

The performance took place during Cardi's "Little Miss Drama" tour, and attendees were over the moon about her surprise guest. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, on Instagram, they're seen onstage giving it their all while the crowd matches their energy. Instagram commenters are now out in full force, showing love to the award-winning women.

"Cardi brought her cousin Glo out!!! I like their energy on stage together. They look like they having fun 👏🔥," one fan writes. "Glo can always count on her cousin cardi ❤️," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Mannnnnnnnnnn i wanna see Cardi !"

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour just a few days ago, but it's already stirred up plenty of controversy. Onstage at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena, for example, she asked if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience. "B*tch, if ICE come in here we’re gonna jump their a**es," she then declared. "B*tch, I’ve got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch!”

This prompted a response from the United States Department of Homeland Security, and the government agency did not hold back. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," a tweet from its official Twitter/X account reads.