GloRilla Joins Cardi B Onstage At Los Angeles “Little Miss Drama” Tour Stop

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GloRilla Cardi B Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Cardi B recently surprised fans with a very special guest during her tour in support of her sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?"

It's been over three years since Cardi B and GloRilla teamed up for their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The track was released in September of 2022 and ultimately landed on Glo's debut EP, Anyways, Life's Great. It remains a fan favorite, and recently, the femcees joined forces to perform it live at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

The performance took place during Cardi's "Little Miss Drama" tour, and attendees were over the moon about her surprise guest. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, on Instagram, they're seen onstage giving it their all while the crowd matches their energy. Instagram commenters are now out in full force, showing love to the award-winning women.

"Cardi brought her cousin Glo out!!! I like their energy on stage together. They look like they having fun 👏🔥," one fan writes. "Glo can always count on her cousin cardi ❤️," another claims. Someone else simply says, "Mannnnnnnnnnn i wanna see Cardi !"

Read More: Cardi B Appears To Clap Back At BIA For Her Stefon Diggs Diss

Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" Tour

Cardi kicked off her "Little Miss Drama" tour just a few days ago, but it's already stirred up plenty of controversy. Onstage at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena, for example, she asked if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience. "B*tch, if ICE come in here we’re gonna jump their a**es," she then declared. "B*tch, I’ve got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch!”

This prompted a response from the United States Department of Homeland Security, and the government agency did not hold back. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," a tweet from its official Twitter/X account reads.

Cardi also threw some shade at her foe BIA with a mute challenge during her song "Pretty & Petty." BIA responded with a jab at the father of Cardi's youngest child, Stefon Diggs. "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards?" she asked on Twitter/X. "I can! and I know that… ykwnvm."

Read More: Cardi B Trolls U.S. Homeland Security Amid Partial Government Shutdown

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Epstein Homeland Security Music Cardi B Invokes The Epstein Files After Homeland Security Diss
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos Music Cardi B Appears To Clap Back At BIA While Addressing Stefon Diggs Breakup Rumor
Cardi B Blames Government Onstage Mishap Tour Music Cardi B Blames "The Government" For Comical Onstage Mishap During Tour
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Politics Homeland Security Brutally Responds To Cardi B By Revisiting Her Stripping Past
Comments 0