Cardi B Trolls U.S. Homeland Security Amid Partial Government Shutdown

Cardi B has always been an outspoken political voice when it comes to her celebrity, whether it's endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024 or recently speaking out against the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. ICE is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which she recently decide to troll amid some huge political news of a partial U.S. government shutdown.

Via Twitter today (Saturday, February 14), the Bronx superstar reacted to a tweet breaking the news that the DHS shut down this weekend due to a lack of funding. "I planned this," she wrote, accompanying the message with a GIF of Mike Myers' iconic Dr. Evil character from Austin Powers.

For those wondering where this animosity came from, Cardi B and Homeland Security recently traded blows. The department dissed her after she called for concert-goers at her "Little Miss Drama" tour to jump ICE agents if they try to take folks away. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the DHS Twitter account wrote after video of this message hit the Internet. They referred to Cardi's stripping past.

"If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*pe them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?" she clapped back.

Cardi B's Concert In Las Vegas

Cardi B even joked about the government during her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Las Vegas, jokingly blaming them after she fell from a chair during her performance. This was after that DHS spat, so the matter was clearly on her mind.

For those unaware, as reported by NBC News, the partial U.S. government shutdown is due to Democrats and the White House disagreeing over budgets and changes for DHS, which led to the department's shutdown. This is in the wake of the fatal shootings of Minnesota civilians Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE and U.S. Border Patrol respectively, which are both under DHS.