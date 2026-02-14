Cardi B Trolls U.S. Homeland Security Amid Partial Government Shutdown

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Trolls US Homeland Security Partial Government Shutdown
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The United States Department of Homeland Security dissed Cardi B after she called for her tour attendees to jump ICE if they intervene.

Cardi B has always been an outspoken political voice when it comes to her celebrity, whether it's endorsing Kamala Harris in 2024 or recently speaking out against the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. ICE is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which she recently decide to troll amid some huge political news of a partial U.S. government shutdown.

Via Twitter today (Saturday, February 14), the Bronx superstar reacted to a tweet breaking the news that the DHS shut down this weekend due to a lack of funding. "I planned this," she wrote, accompanying the message with a GIF of Mike Myers' iconic Dr. Evil character from Austin Powers.

For those wondering where this animosity came from, Cardi B and Homeland Security recently traded blows. The department dissed her after she called for concert-goers at her "Little Miss Drama" tour to jump ICE agents if they try to take folks away. "As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the DHS Twitter account wrote after video of this message hit the Internet. They referred to Cardi's stripping past.

"If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*pe them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?" she clapped back.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

Cardi B's Concert In Las Vegas

Cardi B even joked about the government during her "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Las Vegas, jokingly blaming them after she fell from a chair during her performance. This was after that DHS spat, so the matter was clearly on her mind.

For those unaware, as reported by NBC News, the partial U.S. government shutdown is due to Democrats and the White House disagreeing over budgets and changes for DHS, which led to the department's shutdown. This is in the wake of the fatal shootings of Minnesota civilians Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE and U.S. Border Patrol respectively, which are both under DHS.

Federal employees affected by this shutdown will still work due to their professions' crucial nature. But they will not receive pay. However, this won't significantly affect ICE or Customs and Border Protection, as they will still receive pay via $75 billion in funding outlined by President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." We will see if Democrats secure their proposed changes to rein in ICE or if the White House gets their way.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Blames Government Onstage Mishap Tour Music Cardi B Blames "The Government" For Comical Onstage Mishap During Tour
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Politics Homeland Security Brutally Responds To Cardi B By Revisiting Her Stripping Past
Cardi B Epstein Homeland Security Music Cardi B Invokes The Epstein Files After Homeland Security Diss
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Music Cardi B Tells Fans "Jump ICE" If Agents Show Up On Her Tour
Comments 0