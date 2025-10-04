News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
cardi b diss
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
No Hook - Song by JT
JT is intensifying her beef with Cardi B on "No Hook," her first of two diss tracks aimed at the Bronx native.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 04, 2025
395 Views