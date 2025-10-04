No Hook - Song by JT

After rattling off tweets left and right, JT is taking her beef with Cardi B to the booth on "No Hook." It's a cold-blooded track with a knocking trap beat courtesy of rising star COUPE and BeatsByTaz. On the four-minute cut with "No Hook" in sight, the Miami native unleashes on her foe. Insults about her looks are a plenty, in addition to other typical threatening bars you'd come to expect to hear. However, there are some truly cutting lyrics about her past, as well as her NFL boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. "Your mammy ran a wh*rehouse / The only time I seen you with a pen, was at the courthouse / Huh, didn't you say the City Girls wasn't up? / That ain't your friend, dumb b*tch, your BD getting f*cked."
Release Date: October 4, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "No Hook":
Say you stacking paper, let me see you read a book, h*
Ten different faces, I forgot the way you look, h*
B*tch, drop neck and put it right under my foot, h*
Bodega Baddie, my a*s, you chopped cheese
That a*s lookin' crazy, Cardi-in-a-diaper-B (Eww)