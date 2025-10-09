JT Randomly Takes More Shots At Cardi B Following Diss Track Releases

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
JT and Cardi B's feud has cooled off a bit since this past weekend, but she may be looking to ramp it back up.

JT still wants all the smoke with Cardi B. The Florida rapper is still taking shots at her New York enemy, doing so on X earlier today. They aren't nearly as destructive as some of her past tweets, but she's still not playing nice.

"Bodega baddie my ass you chop cheeeeeese! [laughing emoji]," she posted per DJ Akademiks. If you have been keeping up with their beef, you probably know where this comes from. Last week, JT dropped off two diss tracks for Cardi B in "No Hook" and "Keep Coming."

This one comes from the former, which was also the first of the two to drop on her YouTube. The actual bar is, "'Bodega Baddie', my a*s, you chopped cheese / That a*s lookin' crazy, Cardi-in-a-diaper-B (Eww)."

The quoting of her lines from this single continue in another post. In this case, JT responds to a fan who recites the lyric, "Your mammy ran a whorehouse / The only time I seen you with a pen, was at the courthouse."

She was loving the fan's tweet quote tweeting with, "This is facts!"

Then, before signing off, JT left Cardi with a message. "Spaces is not the studio."

JT Cardi B Beef

That last diss could be a response to Cardi B trashing her two tracks on social media, albeit not on X Spaces.

"Spent a b*tch's f*cking streams at the club. $25,000," the "Magnet" songwriter said in a video. Speaking of that track, she then raps some of its lyrics: "All that d*ck ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-a*s b*tch." "You might just get one now," she added.

That was this Monday. Since then, the two ladies have laid off one another up until today. We will see if this leads to Cardi B getting back in the booth.

However, she may be content with the aforementioned "Magnet" being her rebuttal going forward. The AM I THE DRAMA? cut was her way of getting her lick back that she had been waiting on for a couple years.

But given that Cardi is still in this era, we cannot definitively say she's done clapping back at her foes like JT.

