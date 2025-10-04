JT Drops A Second Single Seemingly Dissing Cardi B Again

BY Zachary Horvath 248 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: JT performs at SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
JT has officially taken her beef with Cardi B to the booth, dropping two new singles in "Keep Coming" and "No Hook."

JT is keeping the pressure on Cardi B to respond. The former City Girls rapper now has two diss tracks for her Bronx counterpart (potentially). The latest is "Keep Coming," a braggadocious banger with an early 2010s, late 2000s trap beat. It's a pretty catchy tune, especially when the chorus comes in.

"H*es talkin' sh*t, ain't stoppin' no money / Ben frank JT, I blew a slight hunnid / H*es takin' shots, still ain't got a hole on me / Bank account on "Hootie Hoo", Outkast money." To be quite frank, it doesn't seem like it's really targeted for just one femcee, in this case, Cardi B.

But there are a few bars that could read as disses given how fresh their feud is right now. "Fanned out b*tch, h*e you ain't nothin'," JT also says on the chorus.

There are more pointed words on the first verse as well. "Her face look scary, but she don't scare me (Ugly a*s) / B*tches light work, they ain't bad as JT (hell naw)." JT continues, "H*es swеar they raw, but they album dirt cheap."

The "face" line could very well be a reference to this tweet, which she sent during a tense exchange with Cardi B's sister, Hennessy.

Read More: Air Jordan 18: 8 Facts About MJ’s Last On-Court Shoe

JT Cardi B Beef

"How would I know that? I don't know y'all ran through a*s h*es from NO WHERE but getting yall a*s whooped! Your sister literally got dogged out for YEARS in front of MILLIONS low self esteem having a*s h*e & if I look like a gremlin TF you think of the face sister bought! H*e go sit down & go get your sister ready for Friday! P*SSY!"

As we alluded to earlier, this a possible one of two diss records for Cardi following their X clash. The more direct track, "No Hook," also released officially today after being premiered on a DJ Akademiks stream on Thursday.

Cardi has been busy with other feuds with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, but be on the lookout for her to clap back on wax sooner than later.

Read More: Cardi B "Am I The Drama?" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Music JT Drops Scathing Cardi B Diss Track On Akademiks, Escalating Rap Beef 8.1K
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message 1348
Cardi B JT Pardison Fontaine Write For Her Beef Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Claims JT Wanted Pardison Fontaine To Write For Her Amid Beef 1332
2023 Met Gala Celebrating Music Cardi B Fans Think She Just Dissed Nicki Minaj & JT During Her Instagram Live 1458
Comments 0