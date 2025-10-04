JT Drops A Second Single Seemingly Dissing Cardi B Again

JT is keeping the pressure on Cardi B to respond. The former City Girls rapper now has two diss tracks for her Bronx counterpart (potentially). The latest is "Keep Coming," a braggadocious banger with an early 2010s, late 2000s trap beat. It's a pretty catchy tune, especially when the chorus comes in.
"H*es talkin' sh*t, ain't stoppin' no money / Ben frank JT, I blew a slight hunnid / H*es takin' shots, still ain't got a hole on me / Bank account on "Hootie Hoo", Outkast money." To be quite frank, it doesn't seem like it's really targeted for just one femcee, in this case, Cardi B.
But there are a few bars that could read as disses given how fresh their feud is right now. "Fanned out b*tch, h*e you ain't nothin'," JT also says on the chorus.
There are more pointed words on the first verse as well. "Her face look scary, but she don't scare me (Ugly a*s) / B*tches light work, they ain't bad as JT (hell naw)." JT continues, "H*es swеar they raw, but they album dirt cheap."
The "face" line could very well be a reference to this tweet, which she sent during a tense exchange with Cardi B's sister, Hennessy.
JT Cardi B Beef
"How would I know that? I don't know y'all ran through a*s h*es from NO WHERE but getting yall a*s whooped! Your sister literally got dogged out for YEARS in front of MILLIONS low self esteem having a*s h*e & if I look like a gremlin TF you think of the face sister bought! H*e go sit down & go get your sister ready for Friday! P*SSY!"
As we alluded to earlier, this a possible one of two diss records for Cardi following their X clash. The more direct track, "No Hook," also released officially today after being premiered on a DJ Akademiks stream on Thursday.
Cardi has been busy with other feuds with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, but be on the lookout for her to clap back on wax sooner than later.
