jt keep coming
Music
JT Drops A Second Single Seemingly Dissing Cardi B Again
JT has officially taken her beef with Cardi B to the booth, dropping two new singles in "Keep Coming" and "No Hook."
By
Zachary Horvath
October 04, 2025
