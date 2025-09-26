Last week, Cardi B finally delivered her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? It features a solid mix of vulnerable, introspective cuts and fiery disses. On "Magnet," for example, she goes after JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she raps.

As expected, JT was quick to clap back in a series of scathing tweets. Yesterday, she even revealed that she's already been in the booth, warning fans to "buckle up."

“& that sh*t soooooo weak she gone need Jesus to help write when I'm done with her dirty ugly mash potatoes ass having ass!!!" she added. "Ewwww dirty non talented RAT!!!!!"

Cardi B JT Beef

As for where Cardi stands amid all of this, she recently chatted with Hollywood Unlocked, reminding everyone how all of this started in the first place. "I just want to remind, b*tches started with me and I entertain when I feel like it," she explained. "I feel like b*tches started with me and they know exactly when to start with me."

"They start when they know I'm like not out as much," she continued. "They know when I'm a little bit quiet. I feel like to them, they felt like I was an easy target. I'm not a target and I'm not easy neither. I let them think that they had it, but just remember who started with who." When asked if she finds it easier to air out any grievances in her music, Cardi said that for her, that's not always the case.

"Most of the time when I get upset at the moment and I want to argue at the moment or I want to talk at the moment," she shared. "I'm not necessarily in the studio when I'm upset or when I'm happy or whatever. So when I go to the studio it's like, 'ugh.' I kind of don't care about the moment anymore. You're not mad every day."