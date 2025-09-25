Coi Leray Shockingly Addresses Cardi B's Name-Drop In BIA Diss

A social media account claimed that Coi Leray was upset with Cardi B for mentioning her in her BIA diss, "Pretty & Petty."

Cardi B shocked a lot of people when she dissed BIA on her new song "Pretty & Petty," even taking Coi Leray aback with a name-drop. The diss track appeared on the new album Am I The Drama? and fans immediately speculated about Coi's reaction... Speculation that she wants to dismiss outright.

According to Complex, an Instagram account that goes by @peridotloaded shared a post reporting on an alleged statement from Leray about the name-drop. "I just hate my name being mentioned, I’m way bigger than Bia so I didn’t quite understand that comparison," the post claimed as her quote. "She should have compared her with someone else." "They only book you when they can't afford Coi," Cardi had rapped.

However, Benzino's daughter took to the comments section of this IG post to debunk this as a false report. "I never said anything about anything," she reportedly wrote. "They literally made this shit up. Get a life!! Cardi whole album fire."

Not only that, but Coi Leray also posted an Instagram Story of a screenshot of an alleged text message exchange with Cardi B. "Blah don't worry about it they don't know us," the Bronx femcee wrote to Coi.

Cardi B BIA Diss

For those unaware, Cardi B's BIA beef has been building up for the past year or so, especially regarding cheating allegations concerning Offset and alleged artistic inspiration. Cardi dropped that diss track on her new album, and now folks are awaiting a potential response from the Massachusetts artist. However, maybe she decides to just let it roll off of her shoulder, as she has her own album to worry about.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray has supported BIA before, so we doubt that they have any real hard feelings. Rather, this seems to be a case of unfortunately being in the middle of two warring friends. But maybe these new comments lead to more developments.

Hopefully this all smooths out and these artists can focus on the music they want to make, who they make it with, and who they really have a problem with rather than getting caught up in egos and loyalties. Either way, many fans expect another chapter to this turbulent beef saga.

