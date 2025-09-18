Coi Leray Gets Candid About Regrets As She Co-Parents With Trippie Redd

BY Caroline Fisher 836 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Coi Leray Co-Parents Trippie Redd Gossip News
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Coi Leray attends the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)
This June, Coi Leray announced the birth of her daughter Miyoco with her ex Trippie Redd, months after their split.

This June, Coi Leray announced the birth of her first child with her ex, Trippie Redd. The two of them went their separate ways earlier this year due to the "Love Scars" performer's alleged infidelity. Now, they're co-parenting their little one, and Coi admits that she has some regrets.

During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, for example, she shared that she wishes she never went public with the cheating allegations. According to her, it only made matters worse. “I honestly wish I didn’t go public with it because it created so much more problems in my life personally, especially with the father of my child,” the artist explained, per The Shade Room. “Cause I don’t wish bad on nobody right but I was pregnant, I was vulnerable and I was f*cked up. It was a hard time to get through.”

When asked where she stands with Trippie, she said they're, “still new parents but just trying to figure it out, literally.”

Read More: Coi Leray Taps In With Bktherula And G Herbo For Braggadocious Anthem "Pink Money"

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd

She added that she's currently single, though she does have her sights set on someone special. Coi might not have a romantic partner to navigate motherhood with at this point, but she does have a solid support system behind her. Her father Benzino even appears to be in her corner these days, despite any issues they had in the past.

The Source icon shared some heartfelt words for his daughter and her child's father during a chat with Hollywood Unlocked shortly after she announced the birth. "Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," he declared at the time. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

Trippie hasn't said much about his child's birth, though he did hop online in July to celebrate her turning a month old.

Read More: Coi Leray Drops Seductive Post-Baby Thirst Trap On Independence Day

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Revolt World 2024 Relationships Coi Leray Leaves Fans In Awe With Post-Baby Body 4.1K
Coi Leray Photo Daughter Trippie Redd Gossip News Gossip Coi Leray Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Daughter With Trippie Redd 2.0K
Benzino Heartfelt Message Coi Leray First Child Gossip News Gossip Benzino Shares Heartfelt Message About The Arrival Of Coi Leray’s First Child 1410
Trippie Redd Holding Hands Ex Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News Gossip Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors 3.0K
Comments 0