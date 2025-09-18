This June, Coi Leray announced the birth of her first child with her ex, Trippie Redd. The two of them went their separate ways earlier this year due to the "Love Scars" performer's alleged infidelity. Now, they're co-parenting their little one, and Coi admits that she has some regrets.

During a recent interview with Justin Laboy, for example, she shared that she wishes she never went public with the cheating allegations. According to her, it only made matters worse. “I honestly wish I didn’t go public with it because it created so much more problems in my life personally, especially with the father of my child,” the artist explained, per The Shade Room. “Cause I don’t wish bad on nobody right but I was pregnant, I was vulnerable and I was f*cked up. It was a hard time to get through.”

When asked where she stands with Trippie, she said they're, “still new parents but just trying to figure it out, literally.”

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd

She added that she's currently single, though she does have her sights set on someone special. Coi might not have a romantic partner to navigate motherhood with at this point, but she does have a solid support system behind her. Her father Benzino even appears to be in her corner these days, despite any issues they had in the past.

The Source icon shared some heartfelt words for his daughter and her child's father during a chat with Hollywood Unlocked shortly after she announced the birth. "Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," he declared at the time. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."