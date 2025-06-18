Benzino Shares Heartfelt Message About The Arrival Of Coi Leray’s First Child

BY Caroline Fisher 256 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benzino Heartfelt Message Coi Leray First Child Gossip News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: TV personality Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Coi Leray and her father Benzino haven't always gotten along, but it looks like he's been able to put their issues aside.

It's no secret that things between Coi Leray and her father Benzino have gotten complicated in recent years. Now, however, it looks like the former Source icon has been able to put their issues aside. Earlier this week, the femcee took to her Instagram Story to announce that she gave birth to her first child with Trippie Redd.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," Benzino told Hollywood Unlocked of the big news. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

The sweet statement follows years of tension between the father-daughter duo, which appeared to die down once Coi announced her pregnancy. When reacting to the pregnancy announcement in January, he expressed excitement for the next chapter in the "Players" performer's life. He added that the experience of having a child could help her understand him better.

Read More: Coi Leray Successfully Delivers Her & Trippie Redd's Baby Girl

Are Coi Leray And Trippie Redd Together?

“It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does," he added at the time. "Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see first-hand what I was going through."

As for where Coi and Trippie Redd stand amid the arrival of their little one, that remains unclear. The former pair decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after an alleged cheating scandal. He was later speculated to have rekindled his romance with Influencer Indymarie after she shared a photo of a mystery man on Instagram with a strikingly similar look to Trippie's, but this is unconfirmed.

A few weeks ago, fans noticed that he follows Coi on social media again. Of course, this led to speculation that they're an item once again, but for now, that too is unconfirmed. He's yet to publicly comment on his daughter's arrival.

Read More: Trippie Redd Is Following Coi Leray Again On Social Media With Their Baby On The Way

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet Music Benzino Reveals If He Thinks Daughter Coi Leray Will Allow Him In Her Child’s Life 1.9K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Life Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama 1.6K
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 2.1K
Trippie Redd Holding Hands Ex Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News Gossip Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors 2.9K