It's no secret that things between Coi Leray and her father Benzino have gotten complicated in recent years. Now, however, it looks like the former Source icon has been able to put their issues aside. Earlier this week, the femcee took to her Instagram Story to announce that she gave birth to her first child with Trippie Redd.

“Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," Benzino told Hollywood Unlocked of the big news. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

The sweet statement follows years of tension between the father-daughter duo, which appeared to die down once Coi announced her pregnancy. When reacting to the pregnancy announcement in January, he expressed excitement for the next chapter in the "Players" performer's life. He added that the experience of having a child could help her understand him better.

Are Coi Leray And Trippie Redd Together?

“It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does," he added at the time. "Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see first-hand what I was going through."

As for where Coi and Trippie Redd stand amid the arrival of their little one, that remains unclear. The former pair decided to go their separate ways earlier this year after an alleged cheating scandal. He was later speculated to have rekindled his romance with Influencer Indymarie after she shared a photo of a mystery man on Instagram with a strikingly similar look to Trippie's, but this is unconfirmed.

A few weeks ago, fans noticed that he follows Coi on social media again. Of course, this led to speculation that they're an item once again, but for now, that too is unconfirmed. He's yet to publicly comment on his daughter's arrival.