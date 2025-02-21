Trippie Redd Allegedly Runs Back To His Ex Girlfriend After Coi Leray Cheating Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 274 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Trippie Redd Ex Girlfriend Coi Leray Cheating Hip Hop News
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Trippie Redd performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
After Trippie Redd seemingly downplayed Coi Leray's cheating allegations, fans claim that he went back to his ex girlfriend.

As fans try to make sense of the Trippie Redd and Coi Leray breakup, some social media sleuths think that the former is going back to his old flame. Influencer Indymarie took to Instagram on Thursday (February 20) to share a photo dump, including a snap of her in a motorcycle helmet. Behind her, also in a helmet, is a face-tatted and red-dreaded mystery man who many online users this is her ex, the Ohio rapper. While no party involved has addressed this interpretation at press time, it's a curious theory given Coi's pregnancy with Trippie's child and her cheating allegations.

Although this speculation will probably not sit well with Coi Leray, we have reason to believe that Trippie Redd doesn't really care that much. For example, one of his recent tweets had many fans thinking that he responded to the Massachusetts femcee's cheating accusations, and to his loves lost in the past. "To every b***h I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again," the "Dark Knight Dummo" creative tweeted earlier this week. It looks like he won't be apologizing anytime soon.

Read More: Trippie Redd Breaks Silence Amid Wave Of Coi Leray Cheating Allegations With New Song "SCREAM"

Coi Leray Cheating Allegations

For those unaware, Coi Leray first seemingly accused Trippie Redd of cheating on her just a few weeks after the couple announced their pregnancy to ring in the New Year. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she expressed on social media. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Then, the daughter of Benzino teased multiple tracks that seemed to reference this cheating, eventually releasing the What Happened To Forever? EP. In fact, she even went after Trippie's ex partner Ayleks in a series of back-and-forth DMs, making it clear that she has even more alleged dirty laundry to air out.

Meanwhile, Benzino caught a lot of flack for his reactions to his daughter's situation, and how he previously assessed cheating. All in all, it seems unlikely that Trippie Redd and Coi Leray will find an amicable meeting point anytime soon. What we can hope for is that they do so by the time they welcome their child into the world. Soon enough, we will find out whether or not Trippie's really rebounding or if this is just a misunderstanding.

Read More: Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
MLB: All Star-Celebrity Softball Game Relationships Trippie Redd Appears To Scathingly Respond To Coi Leray Cheating Allegations 857
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Relationships Coi Leray Sings About Being Cheated On In New Snippet Amid Trippie Redd Scandal 787
Revolt World 2024 Music Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy 6.0K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Coi Leray Takes Aim At Trippie Redd Yet Again With More Bars About His Alleged Cheating 1473