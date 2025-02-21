Trippie Redd Allegedly Runs Back To His Ex Girlfriend After Coi Leray Cheating Scandal

As fans try to make sense of the Trippie Redd and Coi Leray breakup, some social media sleuths think that the former is going back to his old flame. Influencer Indymarie took to Instagram on Thursday (February 20) to share a photo dump, including a snap of her in a motorcycle helmet. Behind her, also in a helmet, is a face-tatted and red-dreaded mystery man who many online users this is her ex, the Ohio rapper. While no party involved has addressed this interpretation at press time, it's a curious theory given Coi's pregnancy with Trippie's child and her cheating allegations.

Although this speculation will probably not sit well with Coi Leray, we have reason to believe that Trippie Redd doesn't really care that much. For example, one of his recent tweets had many fans thinking that he responded to the Massachusetts femcee's cheating accusations, and to his loves lost in the past. "To every b***h I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again," the "Dark Knight Dummo" creative tweeted earlier this week. It looks like he won't be apologizing anytime soon.

Coi Leray Cheating Allegations

For those unaware, Coi Leray first seemingly accused Trippie Redd of cheating on her just a few weeks after the couple announced their pregnancy to ring in the New Year. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," she expressed on social media. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Then, the daughter of Benzino teased multiple tracks that seemed to reference this cheating, eventually releasing the What Happened To Forever? EP. In fact, she even went after Trippie's ex partner Ayleks in a series of back-and-forth DMs, making it clear that she has even more alleged dirty laundry to air out.