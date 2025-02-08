Coi Leray References Trippie Redd Cheating Rumors On "Keep It"

She's back with another one.

Coi Leray has been through a lot recently. The rapper revealed that she's expecting a child with Trippie Redd. Then, she implied that Redd cheated on her. The fallout has been swift, with both artists putting out songs that are sad, reflective, and seemingly bitter. Coi Leray kept the trend going on Friday with a song titled "Keep It." The rapper doesn't mention anybody by name on the song, but she does make it clear that she's in pain. It's a sparse, largely sung track in which she really digs into what sounds and feels like real emotions.

The instrumentation on "Keep It" is sparse. Coi Leray wanted to keep the focus on her vocals, and it proves to be a wise choice. The lyrics are devastating. She makes direct reference to the cheating that has allegedly taken place between her and Trippie Redd. "All the times I caught you cheatin' (Cheatin'). I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this (See this)," she sings. "Supposed to be my peace, but broke me right into pieces (Pieces). Yeah, you told me you loved me, but you ain't mean it (Mean it)." Nothing is left on the table with this song. We have to admire it, even if it can be difficult to sit through.

Read More: Coi Leray Goes After Trippie Redd’s Ex In Fiery DMs Amid Cheating Allegations

Coi Leray Airs Out Her Feelings On New Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Not sure of how much my heart is left
Tried to use you to fill thе void that my father left
I'm not hard to get, baby, I'm just hard to gеt
I see one red flag, then I just call it quits

Read More: Trippie Redd Breaks Silence Amid Wave Of Coi Leray Cheating Allegations With New Song "SCREAM"

