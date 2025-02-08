Coi Leray References Trippie Redd Cheating Rumors On "Keep It"

Coi Leray has been through a lot recently. The rapper revealed that she's expecting a child with Trippie Redd. Then, she implied that Redd cheated on her. The fallout has been swift, with both artists putting out songs that are sad, reflective, and seemingly bitter. Coi Leray kept the trend going on Friday with a song titled "Keep It." The rapper doesn't mention anybody by name on the song, but she does make it clear that she's in pain. It's a sparse, largely sung track in which she really digs into what sounds and feels like real emotions.

The instrumentation on "Keep It" is sparse. Coi Leray wanted to keep the focus on her vocals, and it proves to be a wise choice. The lyrics are devastating. She makes direct reference to the cheating that has allegedly taken place between her and Trippie Redd. "All the times I caught you cheatin' (Cheatin'). I should've killed you, but now you gon' have to see this (See this)," she sings. "Supposed to be my peace, but broke me right into pieces (Pieces). Yeah, you told me you loved me, but you ain't mean it (Mean it)." Nothing is left on the table with this song. We have to admire it, even if it can be difficult to sit through.

Coi Leray Airs Out Her Feelings On New Song

