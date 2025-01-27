Trippie Redd Breaks Silence Amid Wave Of Coi Leray Cheating Allegations With New Song "SCREAM"

Trippie Redd is looking like a villain right now. Over the last five days, the Canton, Ohio crooner and rapper has been subject to loads of ridicule for allegedly cheating on Coi Leray. This is now their second stint together and during this new chapter, Redd got the Massachusetts native pregnant. Of course, this makes it an even nastier maneuver by him if these allegations become facts. Leray suggested this to be the case on an IG Story just a week after showing off her baby bump five months in. "Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Fast forward to today and Coi is essentially doubling down that Trippie Redd has been unfaithful.
She did so by sharing a solemn snippet that allude to what she allegedly discovered. "All the times I caught you cheating / [...] / I should have killed you but no, you have to see this / [...] / If this is what love is then you can keep it." Well, Trippie Redd is finally breaking his silence on the matter it seems and doing so with a song of his own. Just moments ago, he shared "SCREAM," a record that sounds like a shade of his earlier sound when he blew up around 2017. It's a song about a relationship that slowly goes from electric to sour, which makes you wonder if this was a way for him to try and quell some of the hate that he's been getting. This whole thing is messy and its sure to unravel further with "SCREAM" now here.
"SCREAM" - Trippie Redd
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, them choppa sounds will leave you gone (Bah, bah, bah, brr)
Bae, I miss your face, why'd you call my phone? (Yеah)
Bae, I miss your texts, left mе all alone (Yeah)
Percocet leave me with the shivers (Shivers)
Your heart colder than a river, cry me a river
Heart colder than Alaska (Yeah, ya dig), bitch from Nebraska, like what?