Trippie Redd Breaks Silence Amid Wave Of Coi Leray Cheating Allegations With New Song "SCREAM"

There's a lot of debating, theorizing, and inquiries being made about this entire alleged scandal.

She did so by sharing a solemn snippet that allude to what she allegedly discovered. "All the times I caught you cheating / [...] / I should have killed you but no, you have to see this / [...] / If this is what love is then you can keep it." Well, Trippie Redd is finally breaking his silence on the matter it seems and doing so with a song of his own. Just moments ago, he shared "SCREAM," a record that sounds like a shade of his earlier sound when he blew up around 2017. It's a song about a relationship that slowly goes from electric to sour, which makes you wonder if this was a way for him to try and quell some of the hate that he's been getting. This whole thing is messy and its sure to unravel further with "SCREAM" now here.

Trippie Redd is looking like a villain right now . Over the last five days, the Canton, Ohio crooner and rapper has been subject to loads of ridicule for allegedly cheating on Coi Leray. This is now their second stint together and during this new chapter, Redd got the Massachusetts native pregnant. Of course, this makes it an even nastier maneuver by him if these allegations become facts. Leray suggested this to be the case on an IG Story just a week after showing off her baby bump five months in . "Nothing worse than being cheated on. I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Fast forward to today and Coi is essentially doubling down that Trippie Redd has been unfaithful.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.