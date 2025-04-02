Woman Exposes Coi Leray For Allegedly Putting A Spy Camera In Trippie Redd's Bedroom

It still has yet to be confirmed if Trippie Redd did in fact cheat on Coi Leray, but this woman claims to know everything.

Fans of Trippie Redd and Coi Leray have been wondering why they split. The current rumor is that the Canton, Ohio rapper was caught cheating by the Massachusetts femcee. But that has yet to be completely confirmed. That is at least until now. An unknown woman has been trending online in the last 12 hours or so because she claims to have the insight as to what actually happened. No one knows how or where she got this information from, so we encourage to take this information with a huge grain of salt. In summary, she claims that Coi Leray caught Trippie Redd cheating after installing a spy camera in his bedroom.

Moreover, she dispels the belief that the "Miss The Rage" artist was the first one to be unfaithful. Allegedly, Coi was messing around with other rappers, leading to their actual breakup/them going on a break. However, despite this alleged truth of her sleeping around first, Leray, allegedly still must have had feelings for Redd. So, to make sure he was being loyal while they were separated, she placed said spy camera in his room.

When Did Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Breakup?

The woman claims he was messing around with some girl and that's what led to Coi sharing that message on her IG Story. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," the rapper wrote at the time. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Overall, the internet is not giving this woman any sort of praise for her detective work. Instead, she's getting ripped to shreds for spilling all of this personal information that may not even be true.

"It ain’t my business" but let me tell the whole world on ig live👏🏽" one user wrote. "She couldn’t wait to run her mouth smh," another added. One more goes, "Ahh another woman tearing a woman down (pregnant one at that too) for attention lol." Leray broke the news that her and Trippie were no longer together in late January. Making it all the more heartbreaking was the fact that she revealed she was expecting a child with him at the turn of 2025. Fast forward to now and there are rumors floating around that Redd is back his ex, Indyamarie.

