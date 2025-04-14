Coi Leray Excitedly Reveals The Gender Of Her & Trippie Redd's Child

Coi Leray is taking on motherhood without a partner, but you can't tell from the outside that she's upset about that. That's especially the case when you look at her glowing baby bump photoshoot she shared on her Instagram. She's happy about the pregnancy journey, yes, but the Massachusetts rapper and singer is all smiles because she knows the gender of her child. "GIRL MOM 🥹💖🥰💗" Coi wrote alongside the mini carousel. In the glowing pictures, the 27-year-old decided to sport a pink and brown aesthetic with Easter right around the corner. She can be seen in two different outfits. The first is an Easter bunny bra and matching pink fluffy skirt.
She's also holding adorable stuffed flowers with smiley faces on them. Then, the other includes a pastel pink LA Dodgers hat with bunny ears, a pink and brown hoodie, and navy-ish blue cargo pants. Fans and friends of Coi Leray had nothing but positive things to say and congratulated her on it being a baby girl. "You look beautiful baby 🥰🥰🥰," La La Anthony wrote in the comments. "😍😍😍😍 a lil sanrio bbyyyyy," rapper Anycia added.
Coi Leray & Trippie Redd
Of course, missing in the pictures is the father of Coi's unborn baby, Trippie Redd. They have been split since January with the current rumor being that the Canton, Ohio native cheated on her. The potential lady that Redd engaged with is his ex, Indyamarie. Nothing has still been confirmed, though. There was some random woman who claimed to know the actual details of how Coi and Redd separated.
Per her, she claims they were both seeing other people and had been broken up for a while. Moreover, she says that Coi installed a spy camera in Trippie's bedroom and caught him in the act. Of course, we really don't believe that as no one knows how she got this allegedly true information. Coi is most likely going to be giving birth soon as her five-month bump was shared back in January before the breakup.