Trippie Redd Spotted Holding Hands With His Ex After She Downplayed Coi Leray Cheating Rumors

Coi Leray's accusations against her on-and-off-again flame Trippie Redd still aren't super clear for fans, but the plot thickens. Some social media users found a video of the latter holding hands with his ex girlfriend Indyamarie at a race track, both wearing black outfits. This comes right after she posted a picture of presumably the two of them wearing helmets. Of course, this led to a lot of social media backlash against the former partner over the Massachusetts femcee's allegations. However, Indyamarie clarified the situation and offered her side of the story, which downplays some of the more contentious parts of this narrative.

Furthermore, Trippie Redd's ex girlfriend remarked on Instagram that she's single, and that anyone she chooses to hang out with is also single. She also dismissed the idea that she romantically engages with people in relationships, which many assumed was a response to Coi Leray and her claims. While Indyamarie never named the Ohio native, she did tease "something fun between friends" in one of her messages, also speaking on how kids and pregnancies don't impact one's platonic relationships and on how she wants to let people tell their own stories.

Coi Leray And Trippie Redd

"Thats not how karma works beloveds," Indyamarie wrote on her Instagram Story. Many fans assume that she's alluding to Coi Leray's cheating accusations against Trippie Redd and how fans are blaming her for it. "You have to actually be doing something wrong, to 'get karma.' As much as y’all wish I was doing something sinister. I’m not, God Bless." For those unaware, Coi and Trippie got back together in 2024 after dating years before, announced that they were expecting a child around New Year's Day in 2025, and then seemingly split weeks after due to these cheating allegations.