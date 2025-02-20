Trippie Redd Appears To Scathingly Respond To Coi Leray Cheating Allegations

Trippie Redd has relatively maintained his silence on the breakup rumors spread by his ex girlfriend and the soon-to-be mother of his child, Coi Leray. But his latest tweet on Tuesday (February 18) indicated to fans that he doesn't really feel bad about these allegations. "To every b***h I ever did wrong, I’ll do it again," the Ohio native expressed on Twitter. It's unclear whether this is a direct response to the femcee, but it's hard to interpret it in any other context. After all, just a day before, Coi had shared a message about how men need to act with more discipline in their romantic relationships.

"Girls don’t care if he got a baby on the way, married, in a relationship, just had a baby, happily in love, it doesn’t matter what it is, they gone always be there," Coi Leray remarked on Twitter, possibly taking aim at Trippie Redd. "What matters is a mans DISCIPLINE & the way he don’t play about his girl. He gotta be ready for commitment 100%." However, this probably isn't surprising a lot of longtime fans.

Why Did Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Break Up?

For those unaware, Coi Leray and Trippie Redd first dated back in 2019, and they got back together around August of 2024. They announced that they were expecting a child to ring in the new year, but not soon after in January of 2025, she seemed to accuse him of cheating. This evolved into a series of social media jabs and even lyrical shots that also roped in Trippie's ex and Coi's father Benzino. However, this is still all a pretty vague situation that neither artist has fully spoken on in an explicit manner. As such, take it all with a grain of salt.