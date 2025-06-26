Coi Leray Leaves Fans In Awe With Post-Baby Body

BY Cole Blake 717 Views
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray and Trippie Redd backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Coi Leray welcomed her first child with Trippie Redd, earlier this month, amid speculation over their relationship.

Fans can't believe how good Coi Leray looks after sharing a picture of herself online after welcoming her first child with Trippie Redd. The picture shows the rapper stripped down to just her underwear. “#pinksweatsuits,” Leray captioned the post.

The post already has over 30,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter). “Snapped right tf back likeeeee,” one user replied. Another wrote: “I need to look this good pregnant or I’m never having kids.”

Leray still hasn’t confirmed exactly how long it’s been since she welcomed Miyoco. Earlier this month, she used the same hashtag to vent about breastfeeding. “Breastfeeding ain’t no joke,” she wrote on X. 

Leray recently reflected on finding out she was pregnant during an interview with The Shade Room. After noting that the name Miyoco is a loose combination of both her name and Trippie Redd’s. She continued: “When I found out I was pregnant, I was feeling sick, and I missed my period, so I had took a pregnancy test, and I was like, Oh my God. — I was excited. I’m getting older now, and I think God’s time is always on time. The first person I told was the father of my child. It was a great moment, we shared, and it was exciting.”

Leray's father, Benzino, also put out a statement after she and Trippie welcomed the child. “Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," Benzino told Hollywood Unlocked. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

Read More: Trippie Redd Is Following Coi Leray Again On Social Media With Their Baby On The Way

Are Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Still Dating?

The exact status of Coi Leray and Trippie Redd's relationship remains unclear. The two originally dated for a brief stretch back in 2019, but rekindled their romance in 2024. On New Year's Day, Lerary confirmed she was expecting.

A few weeks later, Leray hinted at Trippie allegedly cheating on her on social media and the two appeared to breakup. More recently, however, they started following each other on social media again, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

Read More: Coi Leray Successfully Delivers Her & Trippie Redd's Baby Girl

