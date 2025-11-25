Benzino Gets Emotional Reflecting On His Relationship With Coi Leray

Benzino explained during the interview that he isn't sure what went wrong in his relationship with Coi Leray.

Benzino got emotional during a recent interview with Carlos King while reflecting on his relationship with his daughter, Coi Leray. The two have had an up and down relationship over the years.

"I think being in the light, being a street guy with kids, plays into it," Benzino said. "We don't have no manual. We just go by what we know. And the good thing is that, since I'm older, I do have morality and understand from my mother and father because the older generations, that's what I come from. I want them to be better than me."

From there, he joked about how Leray will "grill" any girl Benzino stars dating. "I don't know how we got here," he admitted. He added that he wasn't sure how to balance the role social media would play in their dynamic either.

When No Jumper shared the video on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Praying for the healing of that relationship," one user wrote. Another joked: "Brudda said he asked chat gpt how to handle the situation."

Benzino & Coi Leray's Beef

Benzino and Coi Leray have been at odds for many years. Despite the rocky relationship, Benzino recently shared some kind words for her after she gave birth to her first child, earlier this year. “Words can’t describe how happy I am for Coi. I know she’s gonna be a great mother and I’m also happy for Trippie and his family," Benzino told Hollywood Unlocked. "Love conquers all and I can't wait to spend time with my granddaughter."

“It’s gonna grow her up. I hope it does," he added at the time. "Because she’ll finally get to know what it is to be a parent. She’ll get to see first-hand what I was going through." Leray welcomed the child with Trippie Redd, who had has been dating since 2024. The two had originally dated back in 2019, but spent several years apart before rekindling.

