Many artists have paid their respects to the late and great and D'Angelo, but Benzino's attempt to do so is being met with boos.

D'Angelo's untimely passing has been sending shockwaves through the music industry over these last couple of days. Numerous artists have paid their respects through touching tributes and emotional messages. Tyler, The Creator, Justin Timberlake, Jill Scott, The Alchemist, and Lauryn Hill are on that long list.

However, another artist's effort to show love to the late neo-soul legend isn't going over so well. Co-founder of The Source and rapper Benzino posted a video to his Instagram— a 2020 visual for his song "Bigger Picture." The caption alongside it reads, "I absolutely was influenced by the Amazing artist DAngelo Rip King your music is timeless."

The impact was clear as day as Benzino recreated the iconic music video for D'Angelo's Untitled (How Does It Feel)." The comments are off for the post; however, we aren't sure if he did that before the massive wave of backlash or after.

Per The Shade Room, it's now on X and folks are in a state of utter disbelief and disappointment. "No way he’s getting into heaven," one user jokes. Outside of him trying to recreate the sensual feeling of the "Untitled" visual, people can't get over Benzino's lyrics on the track either.

D'Angelo Death

"This is sooooo cringe lol." "Man ain’t been gone 24 hours and already clout chasing his name. Shoulda gave him his tribute when he was here then we see it as sincere. Like the old Jamie fox skit. This is disgraceful."

Benzino has yet to react to the criticism at the time of writing it seems.

As for D'Angelo, we are still sending the singer's family and friends the best as they fight through this obstacle. The Virginia talent died at 51 on Tuesday, October 14 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His family broke the saddening news with a moving statement. "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," they wrote. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

