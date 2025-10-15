Beyonce Honors D’Angelo In Moving Statement Following His Death

Countless fans and peers have posted about D'Angelo's life and legacy since he passed away yesterday at the age of 51.

Yesterday, D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. The tragedy has hit both fans and peers hard, and many have since honored the late icon with heartfelt tributes online. This includes Beyonce, who has shared a moving message about him on her website.

“We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry,” the message begins. “You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you.”

Beyonce is far from the only artist to reflect on D'Angelo's life and legacy since his passing, however. Flavor Flav, Tyler The Creator, Nile Rogers, Missy Elliott, and more have also spoken on the devastating loss on social media.

D'Angelo Death
Samsung Supper Club With D'Angelo At SXSW 2015
Singer/songwriter D'Angelo performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

Lauryn Hill even took to Instagram yesterday to praise D'Angelo for his contributions to music and culture. "Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us," she wrote in part. "Thank you for charting the course and for making space during a time when no similar space really existed. You imaged a unity of strength and sensitivity in Black manhood to a generation that only saw itself as having to be one or the other."

As for D'Angelo's family, they confirmed his passing in a statement and asked for privacy as they mourn. “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life," their statement starts. "After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," it concludes. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

