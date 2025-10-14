D'Angelo's family has confirmed that the iconic singer died on Tuesday at the age of 51. In a statement after the news broke on social media, they described him as the "shining star of our family" and revealed his cause of death to be a private battle with cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life… After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," they wrote. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D'Angelo Tributes

When Kurrco shared the statement from D’Angelo's family on X (formerly Twitter), fans paid tribute to him in the replies. "Man, this one hits deep. D’Angelo wasn’t just an artist he was the soul of an entire era. His voice, his groove, his artistry… timeless. Rest easy, legend," one user wrote. Another added: "We don’t realize how much of modern sound flows from D’Angelo. His sound shaped the rhythm of neo-soul and R&B. He was the architect."

Several celebrities have already begun sharing tributes to the late singer on social media as well. D’Angelo's collaborator, DJ Premier, wrote on X: "Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING." The Alchemist also wrote: "Man. Rest in peace D’ Angelo."