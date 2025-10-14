D’Angelo Reportedly Dead At 51

The legendary R&B singer D’Angelo has reportedly passed away at the age of 51, according to Marc Lamont Hill. "My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace," Hill wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning. Further details on his cause of death have yet to be confirmed.

Several celebrities have already begun sharing tributes to the late singer on social media. DJ Premier wrote on X: "Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D' Love You KING." The Alchemist also wrote on the platform: "Man. Rest in peace D’ Angelo." Additionally, Tyler the Creator shared a black-and-white picture of D’Angelo. He didn't write anything in the caption.

D’Angelo's Legacy

D’Angelo released his debut studio album, Brown Sugar, in 1995. It was an immediate hit, spending 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and receiving platinum certification from the RIAA within a year of its release. It also helped D'Angelo notch four Grammy Award nominations at the following ceremony. The project has been credited with playing a key role in popularizing the neo soul genre.

D'Angelo dropped his second studio album, Voodoo, in 2000. That project debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and contained the iconic hit single "Untitled (How Does It Feel)." From there, D'Angelo didn't release another studio album until returning with Black Messiah in 2014. The politically charged effort debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Over the course of his career, he collaborated with a number of other iconic artists, including Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Angie Stone. He also wrote Black Men United's 1994 song, "U Will Know." For the aforementioned album, Black Messiah, he teamed up with Questlove.