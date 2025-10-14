Tyler The Creator Mourns D'Angelo In Heartfelt Tribute

Tyler, the Creator paid tribute to D'Angelo in an emotional post on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon after the legendary singer's death. In doing so, Tyler reflected on buying D'Angelo's second album, Voodoo, back in 2000.

"On my 9th birthday, march 6 2000, i landed at Sam Goody at the south bay galleria. i had $20 in birthday money and my eyes set on leaving with one thing. VOODOO by D'Angelo," he began.

"Citas world had 'left&right' on loop; brown sugar became a staple at home and nothing even matters by ms.hill was on repeat, so i had no doubt that voodoo would deliver," he continued. "i had no idea that would help shape my musical dna. The amount of raps ive wrote to BOOTY on the front porch that year, the amount of times ive tried to mimic vocal phrasing from SEND IT ON, the scratches the disc ended up with from repeating THE ROOT……too many. ONE MO'GIN still puts me in the same trance as it did when i first heard it. that dragging sway of tempo that sounds like a porch sitting rocking chair. that grumpy but loose bassline. the subject of it, that feeling hes describing felt like a mirror. I took that and wrote RING RING RING (hence the one mo gin line). I couldnt understand how someone could write something so simple but personal but broad but genius. Thats how special he was. A savant. A true alien."

Tyler concluded: "i am so lucky to have gotten my copy of VOODOO when i did. we are so lucky to have been alive to enjoy his art. my musical dna was helped shaped by this man. forever grateful. safe travels."

D'Angelo's Death

D'Angelo's family confirmed that the singer passed away after a private battle with cancer on Tuesday. He was 51 years old. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," they wrote in a statement.