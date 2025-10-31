Busta Rhymes Honors D’Angelo With Emotional New Tribute Track “Magic”

Busta Rhymes shares a beautiful tribute to D'Angelo with "Magic."

Busta Rhymes is honoring his late friend D'Angelo in a powerful way. Rhymes dropped a new tribute track called “Magic,” and it’s one of the most emotional releases we’ve seen from him in years. The song pays homage to neo-soul legend D’Angelo, who sadly passed away earlier this month after a private battle with cancer. Over the smooth, soulful backdrop of D’Angelo’s “One Mo’ Gin” from his 2000 classic Voodoo, Busta gets raw and reflective. He delivers some truly heartfelt storytelling.

Across the seven-minute track, Busta takes listeners through his 34-year friendship with D’Angelo. He discusses their early studio sessions with A Tribe Called Quest and explains the deep bond they built over time. Rather than just celebrating the music, Busta opens up about the man behind it. Moreover, he describes D’Angelo as a once-in-a-generation talent who "never needed a co-sign” and “touched the souls of the people and everything between."

Busta Rhyme Dives Deep

During an interview with Okayplayer, Busta called D’Angelo "a godsend." He reflecting on his influence across R&B and hip-hop, saying “the Earth shifted when D came to do music.” The statement rings true. Anyone who’s heard Brown Sugar, Voodoo, or Black Messiah knows D’Angelo’s catalog speaks for itself.

“Magic” feels more like a conversation between friends. Busta Rhymes gives fans a glimpse into the kind of connection that shaped decades of soul-infused hip-hop. The tributes that have poured in stand out as a reminder of D’Angelo’s rare talent, in addition to the love and respect he inspired in everyone who knew him. Since his passing, many musicians took the time to honor his contributions to the music industry. A heartfelt tribute from Lauryn Hill wrote: "Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us."

