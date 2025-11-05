Busta Rhymes' Ex-Assistant Fires Back At His Defamation Lawsuit

Busta Rhymes claimed that Dashiel Gables made false and damaging claims to the media about working for the rapper.

Dashiel Gables, who recently accused Busta Rhymes of alleged physical assault and workplace misconduct, has responded to the rapper's defamation lawsuit. In doing so, he labeled it a “retaliatory Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation [SLAPP]." He says he was merely expressing his “constitutional right to petition for redress of grievances," and Busta is trying to punish him.

“Truth is an absolute defense to defamation under state and federal law,” Gables' legal team wrote in the response filing, as obtained by AllHipHop. "The statements in Plaintiff’s Complaint are protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution."

Additionally, Gables argues that his allegations are “matters of public interest,” as Busta remains a public figure who employs a number of people. All-in-all, Gables wants the court to throw out Busta's defamation case.

Busta Rhymes Defamation Lawsuit
The drama stems from an alleged incident from earlier this year in which Gables alleges Rhymes punched him in the face. He says the two were involved in an argument in the lobby of the rapper’s Brooklyn residence over Gables' use of his phone on the job.

Gables ended up going to the police, and Busta turned himself in to the authorities. Police charged him with third-degree assault, but he has denied the allegation.

With his own lawsuit against Busta, Gables is seeking six to seven million dollars in damages. He cites alleged assault, battery, wage theft, and infliction of emotional distress.

In other news, Busta recently shared an emotional new track titled, "Magic." He released it as a tribute to the late singer, D'Angelo, who passed away from pancreatic cancer, last month. On the song, he describes D'Angelo as an artist who "never needed a co-sign” and “touched the souls of the people and everything between."

