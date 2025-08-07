Busta Rhymes Sued By Ex Assistant For Alleged Assault & Labor Law Violations

This lawsuit and its allegations come shortly after Busta Rhymes received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Busta Rhymes shocked fans this past January when he turned himself into police over an alleged assault incident at his Brooklyn building. Now, the alleged victim of that supposed attack – his former assistant Dashiel Gables – wants millions of dollars in a lawsuit addressing the accusation.

Per AllHipHop, Gables' federal filing also accuses the New York rapper of labor law violations. The former assistant claims Busta punched his face in his Brooklyn apartment's lobby after a verbal altercation due to Gables using his phone on the job. This allegedly resulted in Gables' eye swelling and emotional trauma. He also accuses the "Taking Everything" MC of failing to pay his wages and mistreating him under workplace law.

Busta Rhymes turned himself in a few days after this alleged incident after allegedly fleeing the scene. Dashiel Gables went to the hospital with police and paramedics after a 911 call following the alleged incident. Busta's charges included third degree misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment, but it seems like this lawsuit shifted the focus.

Furthermore, Gables seeks six to seven million dollars for alleged assault, battery, wage theft, and infliction of emotional distress. After the alleged altercation, he claims Busta and his team cut him off and ended his employment with them. The former assistant will reportedly address the lawsuit later today (Thursday, August 7) at a press conference with his legal team.

Busta Rhymes Walk Of Fame
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
But Busta Rhymes has more positive headlines to discuss. He recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Chris Rock, LL COOL J, Chuck D, and many others congratulated, celebrated, and praised the "New York Knicks Anthem" spitter for this achievement, whether at the star ceremony or elsewhere.

Nevertheless, we will see if this legal matter gets any more updates or developments. It seems like he doesn't have to worry as much about criminal accusations as much as this civil dispute. But then again, all of that could change down the line.

For now, a settlement may be on the horizon, or this could go for the long game. Perhaps either side of this debacle will clarify more information.

