Busta Rhymes To Receive "Hip Hop Icon" Award During Final Day Of Harlem Week

Busta Rhymes will receive the "Hip Hop Icon" Award during the final day of Harlem Week. His son will also perform.

Despite these appearances, things have not all been great for Busta Rhymes in recent weeks. His former assistant sued for alleged assault and labor law violations. Dashiel Gables seeks up to seven million dollars in damages for the conditions he allegedly experienced. There have not been any updates to the case beyond an emphatic denial of such things taking place. If anything more happens, we will keep you updated.

