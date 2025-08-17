Busta Rhymes To Receive "Hip Hop Icon" Award During Final Day Of Harlem Week

As first reported by Variety, Busta Rhymes will be presented with the “Hip Hop Icon" Award by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce executive board on August 17. The distinction will be awarded as part of Harlem Day, the final event closing out Harlem Week.
Beginning in 1974, Harlem Week is a yearly series of free, local community events for residents and NYC residents. The closing three days includes the Harlem Music Festival. The presentation will take place at St. Nicholas Park. Busta’s son Trillian Wood-Smith will also be performing at the festival.
In early August, the legendary rapper was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony included appearances from LL Cool J, Chuck D, and Chris Rock, all of whom delivered speeches about Busta's legacy.
In addition to Busta Rhymes, DJ Clark Kent and Angie Stone were honored during the final stretch of Harlem Week. Harry Belafonte also had a section of 135th Street renamed in his honor. Finally, a show paying tribute to the late Quincy Jones is set to close the weekend.
Busta Rhymes Walk Of Fame
Busta recently presented former collaborator and longtime friend Mariah Carey with the Ultimate Honoree Award at the BET Awards. He also contributed to the soundtrack for The Bad Guys 2. Additionally, he appeared in the recently-released reboot of The Naked Gun.
Despite these appearances, things have not all been great for Busta Rhymes in recent weeks. His former assistant sued for alleged assault and labor law violations. Dashiel Gables seeks up to seven million dollars in damages for the conditions he allegedly experienced. There have not been any updates to the case beyond an emphatic denial of such things taking place. If anything more happens, we will keep you updated.