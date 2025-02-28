Busta Rhymes Builds More Anticipation For "Dragon Season" With Second EP "Dragon Season... Equinox"

Busta Rhymes is continuing to impress with his latest mini stretch of releases, and that includes Dragon Season... Equinox. This is the Brooklyn icon's second EP of 2025 following up on Dragon Season... The Awakening. That one arrived on January 17 with six tracks and a lone guest appearance from YG Marley. Equinox ups the count to seven and brings out plenty more features in the process. The seven-minute opener, "Get On Your Job," brings five acts together in Trillian, J-Doe, Te Money, Connie Diiamond, and BK Gudda.
But there are many others onboard including Stacy Barthe, Vybz Kartel, Killer Mike, Akon, and more. Like The Awakening, Busta Rhymes decided to drop one cut ahead of schedule, that being "Crazy." We mentioned in our write-up for the preceding EP that Busabus was sounding more like himself. The more diverse sound palette compared to his last LP just fits him better all-around compared to the more clean and refurbished beats. That is the same on Equinox, especially on tracks like "Riot 2 Mammoth" and "Fathers of Civilization." Overall, we are ready to hear how these two EPs are going to fit in place once Dragon Season arrives on March 28. For now, check out what Busta Rhymes is offering up below.
Busta Rhymes Dragon Season... Equinox
Dragon Season... Equinox Tracklist:
- Get On Your Job with Trillian, J-Doe, Te Money, Connie Diiamond, BK Gudda
- Riot 2 Mammoth
- Brain Dead with Symba and Stacy Barthe
- Crazy with Akon, Vybz Kartel
- Fathers of Civilization with Tobe Nwigwe
- Stay in Your Place with WhoInGodsName
- I Won't Lie Down with Killer Mike
