Busta Rhymes Previews Upcoming Album With "Dragon Season... The Awakening"

Busta's energy is contagious for six tracks.

When you see anything, dragon related tied to Busta Rhymes, just know you are going to get some of his most expressive rapping. The Awakening provides just that and then some with his familiar fiery, boisterous, and speedy delivery. Production wise, the EP features a blend of boom-bap, gospel, YG's reggae roots, and even some soul. While some of these subsets are typically softer (reggae, gospel, soul), Busta Rhymes manages to add the East Coast grit he's known for. The reception surrounding it so far has been extremely positive and he's making sure it continues to gain recognition. He recently performed "Do the Busabus Pt.2" and "Unleash Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Busta Rhymes is back to his Godzilla-stomping ways and it's a welcome return after a mixed bag in BLOCKBUSTA .

Busta Rhymes is entering his Year of the Dragon so to speak in 2025, even though China is technically celebrating the Year of the Snake. To open up his release schedule, the Brooklyn rapper is here with Dragon Season... The Awakening, a six-track EP with a lone feature from Lauryn Hill 's son, YG Marley. If you were thinking that this title is suggesting something bigger coming later, you'd be correct. As it stands, it looks like Mr. Rhymes is going to drop Dragon Season March 28. From the looks of the pre-save on Apple Music, Bussa Buss is including all of these songs from the EP on the full-length.

