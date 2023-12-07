Busta Rhymes Cooked Up A Classic With "Dangerous"

Busta Rhymes has proven himself to be one of the best MCs to ever touch the mic. Overall, he delivered some pretty incredible music over the years. One of his best albums just so happens to be When Disaster Strikes... which dropped back in 1997. This is an album that had some fantastic singles and was a huge reason for his mainstream success. Of course, there are a ton of songs we could talk about as it pertains to this album. However, today, we chose to talk about none other than "Dangerous."

This was the second single from the album and it came with an iconic music video. It is a cinematic music video that has some great visual elements. As for the song itself, it comes complete with some fantastic bass-heavy production that fits Busta's voice perfectly. His flows and bars are fantastic and it is a huge demonstration of his talent as an MC. Although you do have to praise the hook-writing here, as well.

Busta Rhymes Delivered The Goods

The legendary artist has gone through numerous eras throughout his career. Even now, he continues to release records, and fans got to see him on tour with 50 Cent. Hopefully, he maintains this longevity for years to come. We cannot wait to see what he does next.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cuttin' you up (Ha), the new shit ruckin' you up (Uh)

Fuckin' you up (Hoo), my black hole suckin' you up (Uh-huh)

Back in the days a n***a used to be ass out (Uh-huh)

Now a n***a holdin' several money market accounts (Hahaha)

Blaze the street and the I (Hoo) would just like to announce (Uh-huh)

