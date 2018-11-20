dangerous
- SongsBusta Rhymes Cooked Up A Classic With "Dangerous"Busta Rhymes also came through with an iconic video.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFat Joe Recounts A Horrific Story With A Man In A Santa CostumeThe Terror Squad rapper might never be able to look at Santa Claus the same. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka Flame On His Impact: "I [Brought] The Lifestyle Into Rap, I Wasn't Supposed To Do That"Waka Flocka retired from rapping back in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersMorgan Wallen Has Best Selling Album Of The Year Despite Racist RantMorgan Wallen's "Dangerous" becomes the biggest selling album of 2021 despite his racist rant earlier this year.By Brianna Lawson
- TV"Botched" Surgeon Warns Brazilian Butt Lift Operations Are Deadly"Botched" star Dr. Terry Dubrow says the cosmetic practice popular among young people proves to have more risk than reward. By Joe Abrams
- RandomFEMA Declares Los Angeles County Most Dangerous Place To Live In USFEMA says that Los Angeles County is the most dangerous place to live in the United States.By Cole Blake
- MusicWaka Flocka Insists That Hip Hop Isn't DangerousWaka Flocka offered some further insight on the recent discourse surrounding the supposed dangers of the rap game in the wake of Pop Smoke's murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsBarack Obama Shares His Opinion On Cancel Culture & How It's "Not Activism""That's not activism."By Chantilly Post
- SportsRob Gronkowski Claims He's Suffered A Shocking Amount Of ConcussionsThere is no denying how dangerous football can be.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosScHoolboy Q Drops Powerful Video For "Dangerous" With Kid CudiScHoolboy Q & Kid Cudi team up for their new video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrey Songz Flips Meek Mill's "Dangerous" For New RemixTrey Songz returns with new heat.By Aron A.
- MusicAshanti's "Ample Curves" Set Off A Planetary Shift After "Stuck" Movie PremiereAshanti's leggy outfit sets off a social media storm, after the "Stuck" movie premiere this week.By Devin Ch
- SportsEnes Kanter Fearful Of Assassination, Will Skip Knicks' London TripEnes Kanter fears retribution from supporters of Tayyip Erdogan.By Devin Ch
- MusicTalib Kweli Blames Kanye West For Rise In Alex Jonesian' DisciplesTalib Kweli issues harsh words for a former comrade.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Charts 15 "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Songs On Billboard Hot 100Meek's latest project produced several Hot 100 singles.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Defends Her Sis & Travis Scott From The Media ShamChristianAdamG proved his point: misinformation is a dangerous tool in 2018 and beyond.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Is Too Dangerous To Be Let Out On Bail, Says Judge: ReportThe judge in Tekashi 6ix9ine's case explains why he was denied bail.By Aron A.