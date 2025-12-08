Busta Rhymes Goes Off On TikToker Who Calls Him Tracy Morgan

Busta Rhymes snapped at a TikTok prankster at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend when they seemingly intentionally mistook him for Tracy Morgan while posing for a picture together. In a video posted by TMZ, the content creator says "Tracy" while standing next to him, which prompts Busta to shut down the picture.

"Wait, wait, wait. What'd you just say?" Busta asks in the video when the TikToker mentions Tracy Morgan. "Put your camera down... I'm taking a picture to show love, and you're trying to be funny... You don't play with a grown man, little boy. That's how people get f***ed up."

It isn't the first time someone has trolled Busta Rhymes by comparing him to Tracy Morgan. Back in 2020, Busta shared a fitness update on Instagram, writing: “DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

In response to the post, 50 Cent posted an older picture of Busta and Tracy Morgan with the caption: “They really kinda look alike right LOL. He gonna curse me out when he wake up.”

Busta Rhymes' "Vengeance" Album

In other news, Busta Rhymes announced that he's working on a new album titled, Vengeance, back in August. He did so while getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “The name of the new album is ‘Vengeance,’ and the goal is to put it out sometime early in September," he said at the time, according to Variety.