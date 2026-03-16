Boosie Badazz Claims He's Backing Down Following Another Concerning Kodak Black Video

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Boosie Badazz attends the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
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Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black have been at each other's throats for the last week, but the former is taking the high road it seems.

Boosie Badazz says he's stepping down from beefing with Kodak Black, but he doesn't seem to happy about it. The reason why is because he's apparently being told to by some of his rap peers and he's wondering why there wasn't that energy for Yak who's been going at him for a few years now.

In a video caught by XXL, he says, "This man dissed me for a year-and-a-half straight. Ain't none of y'all n****s tell this man to shut up."

The caption of the video echoes that sentiment. "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT."

Boosie adds, "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"

The Louisiana native then added separately, "EVERYTHING HAPPEN FOR A REASON. ALOT OF PEOPLE SHOWED THEY TRUE COLORS!! THIS SH*T REALLY THEN SHOWED ME WHO WITH ME N WHO AGAINST ME, WHO REAL N WHO FAKE, N WHO GOT LOVE N WHO GOT HATE. I NEEDED THIS. I KNOW WHATS HAPPENING WITH YALL NA. ON TOP OF THAT IM SCORPIO. ITS HARD FOR ME 2 FORGIVE R FORGET. THANK YALL BET!!"

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Why Are Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Beefing?

However, his frustrations seemed to turn into some sympathy and understanding. On Sunday, Boosie Badazz caught wind of a concerning post regarding his Florida rival.

While onstage at some concert, Kodak Black was doing nothing but spinning in circles with a black shirt/towel over his head. On top of this, the "ZEZE" rapper wasn't singing or rapping into the microphone, making for a troubling watch all around.

Despite sending some pretty harsh roasts his way about his alleged drug addictions, Badazz took a moment to realize maybe he really does need to give him a break. "THIS AINT COOL SMH I MIGHT NEED TO LEAVE DUDE ALONE BEFORE HE TAKE HIS SELF OUT!!" Boosie captioned his repost of the clip. "WHAT YALL THINK?"

As we said, him and his younger counterpart had been going at each other for the last week on social media. It started last weekend after the latter disrupted the former's Instagram Live. Overall, their beef began earlier this decade after Kodak linked with 6ix9ine for a song, someone who's faced tons of snitching allegations thanks to the Nine Trey Bloods case.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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