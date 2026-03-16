Boosie Badazz says he's stepping down from beefing with Kodak Black, but he doesn't seem to happy about it. The reason why is because he's apparently being told to by some of his rap peers and he's wondering why there wasn't that energy for Yak who's been going at him for a few years now.

In a video caught by XXL, he says, "This man dissed me for a year-and-a-half straight. Ain't none of y'all n****s tell this man to shut up."

The caption of the video echoes that sentiment. "TO THE MUSIC PEOPLE WHO WE BOTH GOT RELATIONSHIPS WITH WHY YALL AINT TELL HIM NOTHING? YALL HAD A YEAR N A HALF TO TELL HIM SOMETHING? WHY YALL AINT CALL HIM SMH YALL CONFUSING ME CAUSE PEACE IS PEACE IF YALL REALLY SEARCHING FOR IT RIGHT."

Boosie adds, "I SAID WHAT I SAID N MOVED ON THIS N**** KEPT IT GOING FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS LOL NOW I NEED TO BE THE BIGGER MAN!! WHAT A WORLD. WHAT YALL THINK ABOUT THESE DUDES N THE MUSIC INDUSTRY?"

The Louisiana native then added separately, "EVERYTHING HAPPEN FOR A REASON. ALOT OF PEOPLE SHOWED THEY TRUE COLORS!! THIS SH*T REALLY THEN SHOWED ME WHO WITH ME N WHO AGAINST ME, WHO REAL N WHO FAKE, N WHO GOT LOVE N WHO GOT HATE. I NEEDED THIS. I KNOW WHATS HAPPENING WITH YALL NA. ON TOP OF THAT IM SCORPIO. ITS HARD FOR ME 2 FORGIVE R FORGET. THANK YALL BET!!"

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Why Are Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Beefing?

However, his frustrations seemed to turn into some sympathy and understanding. On Sunday, Boosie Badazz caught wind of a concerning post regarding his Florida rival.

While onstage at some concert, Kodak Black was doing nothing but spinning in circles with a black shirt/towel over his head. On top of this, the "ZEZE" rapper wasn't singing or rapping into the microphone, making for a troubling watch all around.

Despite sending some pretty harsh roasts his way about his alleged drug addictions, Badazz took a moment to realize maybe he really does need to give him a break. "THIS AINT COOL SMH I MIGHT NEED TO LEAVE DUDE ALONE BEFORE HE TAKE HIS SELF OUT!!" Boosie captioned his repost of the clip. "WHAT YALL THINK?"