Michael B. Jordan Surprises Fans At In-N-Out After His Oscars Win

Michael B. Jordan showed up to an In-N-Out restaurant in Los Angeles after accepting the award for Best Actor at the Oscars on Sunday night. In various videos on social media, the Sinners star can be seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

When No Jumper compiled the clips on Instagram, fans praised Jordan in the comments section. "From playing a small part in the wire to winning a Oscar award!" one user wrote. Another added: "Goat he needs to make more movies, he reminds of Denzel."

Who Won Best Actor At The Oscars?

At the Academy Awards on Sunday, Michael B. Jordan took home Best Actor for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack. On stage, he thanked director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity. "I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend, and you gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen, and I love you, too, bro, love you to death," Jordan told Coogler. The two have worked together on Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station.

Turning his attention to the Black Oscar winners who came before him, he continued: "I stand here because of the people who came before me. To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it."

Jordan concluded: "Thank you for … betting on me, and I'm going to keep stepping up, and I'm going to keep being the best version of myself I can be."

In addition to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler took home the award for original screenplay, while Director of Photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw won for cinematography. In doing so, she became the first woman to win the award. Ludwig Göransson also won best original score for his work on the film.