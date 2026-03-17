Lore'l Slammed As Her Viral Criticism Of Michael B. Jordan Resurfaces After The Oscars

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Film actor Michael B. Jordan in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Michael B. Jordan accused Lore'l of calling him "corney" when they ran into each other on the red carpet in 2023.

Lore'l's criticism of Michael B. Jordan over their awkward red carpet encounter in 2023 has resurfaced on social media, after his big night at the Oscars on Sunday. The clip stems from an episode of the Listen To Black Women podcast, in which they discussed Jordan accusing Lore'l of calling him "corny."

At the time, Lore'l approached Jordan on the red carpet for a screening of Creed III and noted that they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark." Jordan joked in response: "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" She claimed that she was "misquoted," adding, "but yeah, [you are] obviously killing things out here." In actuality, it was her Undressing Room co-host Dominique Da Diva who used the word, "Corny," but she had discussed teasing Jordan in school for his name.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Surprises Fans At In-N-Out After His Oscars Win

Addressing the situation on her show, Lore'l said: "The disrespect was way louder than the apology. Even one of my home boys reached out to me like, 'Oh, Michael said his bad. It was an article he read. He thought you said it.' But you went on all these other publications-- not only that, I have a nationally syndicated morning show. Come have a seat and talk about it. The thing that hurts from it, and this is why, now, I watch what I do, because I was defending him a lot. Think about all the people that were saying many things about this man and I would always be like, 'Nah.' I don't be defending people like that anymore."

Michael B. Jordan's Best Actor Win

As the clip resurfaced on social media on Monday, fans shared their support for Jordan. "I mean… people will never forget the way you made them feel. Idc I’m on Michael’s side," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "She literally teased him about his name and made fun of him for wanting to be an actor with his headshots wtf."

The drama comes after Michael B. Jordan took home the Oscar for Best Actor during the Academy Awards on Sunday night. He won the award for playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler's film, Sinners.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Addresses Tourette's Advocate John Davidson Yelling The N-Word At Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Gossip Lore'l Didn't Call Michael B. Jordan "Corny," New Podcast Audio Reveals
MGM Studios Presents CREED III HBCU Fan Screening In Atlanta Pop Culture Michael B. Jordan Trolls Reporter For Calling Him "Corny"
Pop Culture Joe Budden Calls Michael B. Jordan “Corny” For Run-In With Lore’l
Syndication: Desert Sun Pop Culture Michael B. Jordan Surprises Fans At In-N-Out After His Oscars Win
Comments 0