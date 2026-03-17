Lore'l's criticism of Michael B. Jordan over their awkward red carpet encounter in 2023 has resurfaced on social media, after his big night at the Oscars on Sunday. The clip stems from an episode of the Listen To Black Women podcast, in which they discussed Jordan accusing Lore'l of calling him "corny."

At the time, Lore'l approached Jordan on the red carpet for a screening of Creed III and noted that they go "all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark." Jordan joked in response: "Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?" She claimed that she was "misquoted," adding, "but yeah, [you are] obviously killing things out here." In actuality, it was her Undressing Room co-host Dominique Da Diva who used the word, "Corny," but she had discussed teasing Jordan in school for his name.

Addressing the situation on her show, Lore'l said: "The disrespect was way louder than the apology. Even one of my home boys reached out to me like, 'Oh, Michael said his bad. It was an article he read. He thought you said it.' But you went on all these other publications-- not only that, I have a nationally syndicated morning show. Come have a seat and talk about it. The thing that hurts from it, and this is why, now, I watch what I do, because I was defending him a lot. Think about all the people that were saying many things about this man and I would always be like, 'Nah.' I don't be defending people like that anymore."

Michael B. Jordan's Best Actor Win

As the clip resurfaced on social media on Monday, fans shared their support for Jordan. "I mean… people will never forget the way you made them feel. Idc I’m on Michael’s side," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "She literally teased him about his name and made fun of him for wanting to be an actor with his headshots wtf."